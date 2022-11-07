|
07.11.2022 20:34:00
Why Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) were falling today after the company announced a $7.3 billion acquisition of IAA (NYSE: IAA), saying it would form a leading global marketplace for heavy equipment and vehicles. Ritchie Bros. also reported third-quarter revenue below analyst estimates.As of 1:54 p.m. EST, the stock was down 18.2% on the news as the market seemed to dislike the acquisition.The $7.3 billion enterprise value Ritichie Bros. is paying for IAA is actually higher than Ritchie Bros.' own market cap at $5.5 billion; the $46.88 purchase price represents a 19% premium to where IAA closed on Friday. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!