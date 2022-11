Why Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Plunged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Ritchie Bros . Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) were falling today after the company announced a $7.3 billion acquisition of IAA (NYSE: IAA), saying it would form a leading global marketplace for heavy equipment and vehicles. Ritchie Bros. also reported third-quarter revenue below analyst estimates.As of 1:54 p.m. EST, the stock was down 18.2% on the news as the market seemed to dislike the acquisition.The $7.3 billion enterprise value Ritichie Bros. is paying for IAA is actually higher than Ritchie Bros.' own market cap at $5.5 billion; the $46.88 purchase price represents a 19% premium to where IAA closed on Friday.