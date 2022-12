Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Are Sinking This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's not been a good week for stocks, as the S&P 500 approaches a weekly loss of 3% as of Thursday afternoon. Technology stocks have declined even more, with the Nasdaq Composite down 3.4% so far this week. That helps explain why money-losing electric vehicle (EV) stocks like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) are moving down by double digits. As of Thursday afternoon trading Rivian and Blink Charging had dropped about 10% this week, while Lucid sank about 15%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Those double-digit drops make it a good time to see if the stocks are dropping from panicked investors, or if there are fundamental reasons why they should be lower. The reality is investors know these names aren't very close to profitability, and trade on their potential. EV sales are growing fast, but there will be winners and losers. If investors can buy the dips on the eventual winners, those investments will likely pay off.