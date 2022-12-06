|
06.12.2022 18:50:35
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today
Technology stocks are leading the market lower Tuesday morning, and names in the electric vehicle (EV) sector are showing some of the largest drops. Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) pared some of their early losses but still led growth and tech stocks lower. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, Rivian was down 4.1%, Lucid was lower by 7.4%, and Blink Charging stock was off by 5.9%. Rivian shares spiked about one month ago after it reported its third-quarter results, but it has now given back all of those gains and more. Rivian's shares are now near their six-month lows.The slide over the last month hasn't been unique to Rivian. Lucid stock has plunged nearly 40% in that time. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
