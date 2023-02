Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Stocks Keep Dropping

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As of 11:35 a.m. ET, shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are down 3.2% -- making today its third straight day of losses. Likewise with Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), which is now down three days in a row and sinking 3.8% below water this morning. Meanwhile Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), which enjoyed a bit of a run-up yesterday, is off a flat 5% today.