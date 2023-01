Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint Shares Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) company stocks took off today after what had been a relatively rough start to 2023. After the first week of the year, stocks of EV makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) along with charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) were down between 5% and 11%. But that trend reversed today after investors decided to get back into this growth sector. Shares of Rivian were higher by 3.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Lucid and ChargePoint stocks were up 7% and 13.6%, respectively, at that time. Each of these stocks was down substantially in 2022. That came as investors sought more safety and less risky growth stocks in an uncertain economic environment. Companies that are still spending money to invest in growth and aren't yet profitable were hit particularly hard. But the investment theses for these names got some better news that was reported by The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Market research data showed just how much growth in the U.S. EV sector increased last year, giving these names some added momentum today.