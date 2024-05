Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint Stocks Exploded Higher on Monday

The trading week for electric vehicle (EV) stocks started off explosively as shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) all moved higher Monday. Thanks for this go to the Biden administration, which is preparing to quadruple tariffs on Chinese electric cars imported into the U.S.As of 10:50 a.m. ET, shares of electric carmakers Rivian and Lucid are up 12% and 6.8%, respectively, while electric car charging company ChargePoint is up 11.4%.Now, admittedly, Chinese cars aren't a huge part of the U.S. automotive market. In Europe, China-branded EVs make up 8% of all electric car sales, but in the U.S. the only real "Chinese EVs" I can think of are the Polestar 2 and maybe the Volvo S90 hybrid, both built by companies controlled by China's Geely Holding. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel