|
02.11.2023 19:59:18
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Fisker Shares Jumped Today
Shares of electric vehicle (EV) stocks jumped Thursday as investors processed the news out of Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting, and specifically, its decision to keep the benchmark federal funds rate unchanged at between 5.25% and 5.5%. Second-tier EV companies were the ones most impacted by the news. Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose by as much as 10%, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) popped by as much as 12.3%, and Fisker (NYSE: FSR) jumped by as much as 9.7%. As of 1:40 p.m. ET, the stocks were up 7.8%, 10.4%, and 8.2%, respectively.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!