18.02.2022 19:11:16
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Fisker Stocks Zoomed This Week
There's a reason why Super Bowl commercials are so popular -- they leave a lasting impression on the audience and are hugely sought after by companies trying to build a consumer base. So when electric vehicles (EVs) splashed across screens on Super Bowl ads this past Sunday, it was bound to ignite investor interest in EV stocks. That, however, was just one of the reasons why hot EV stocks like Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Fisker (NYSE: FSR) surged this week. Here's how much these stocks had rallied at their highest points in trading during the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence:A lot happened this week, and a lot more is lined up for these EV stocks. Here's all you need to know.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
