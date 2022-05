Why Rivian, Lucid, and Nikola Stocks Bounced Around Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Electric vehicle stocks have been getting hit hard during the recent market swoon. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and electric heavy-duty truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) all bounced early today. In morning trading Tuesday, these stocks jumped between about 6% and 7%. But as the market gave back its gains on the day, so did these stocks. At 11:35 a.m. ET, Rivian shares were down 4.2%, while Lucid and Nikola were 2.8% and 5.9% lower, respectively.Today's initial rebound came after several days of meaningful drops in these stocks. Over the last several trading days, Lucid stock had dropped 11.5%, while Rivian and Nikola shares were down 24%.Image source: Rivian Automotive.Continue reading