Portfolio jetzt mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Bei Bison echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln.-w-
15.11.2022 21:25:56

Why Rivian, Lucid, and Polestar Jumped Today

While early gains have been pared back, the stocks of several electric vehicle (EV) makers jumped today. Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Polestar (NASDAQ: PSNY) were higher by 4%, 5%, and 11.4%, respectively, at their highs earlier today. As overall markets turned lower, so did these stocks. But as of 2:56 p.m. ET, Rivian shares were still up 2%, Lucid was still higher by 2.3%, and Polestar remained up by 4.6%. Markets jumped this morning when the latest inflation data showed wholesale prices rose less than expected. The Producer Price Index (PPI) climbed 8% in October year over year. That was less than the 8.4% annual rate in September and well below the peak rise of 11.7% in March compared to last year.That data boosted investor optimism that inflation may have peaked. It comes on the heels of the better-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data the Labor Department released last week. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lucidmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lucidmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lucid 11,58 1,85% Lucid
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited (A) (spons. ADRs) 5,55 -5,93% Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited (A) (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX rutscht unter die Nulllinie -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen tiefer
Der heimische ATX rutscht ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im grünen Bereich. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominieren am Donnerstag die Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen