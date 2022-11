Why Rivian, Lucid, and Polestar Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While early gains have been pared back, the stocks of several electric vehicle (EV) makers jumped today. Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Polestar (NASDAQ: PSNY) were higher by 4%, 5%, and 11.4%, respectively, at their highs earlier today. As overall markets turned lower, so did these stocks. But as of 2:56 p.m. ET, Rivian shares were still up 2%, Lucid was still higher by 2.3%, and Polestar remained up by 4.6%. Markets jumped this morning when the latest inflation data showed wholesale prices rose less than expected. The Producer Price Index (PPI) climbed 8% in October year over year. That was less than the 8.4% annual rate in September and well below the peak rise of 11.7% in March compared to last year.That data boosted investor optimism that inflation may have peaked. It comes on the heels of the better-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data the Labor Department released last week. Continue reading