|
24.08.2022 21:29:10
Why Rivian, Lucid, and QuantumScape Stock Popped Today
The stocks of several companies in the electric-vehicle (EV) sector are on the rise today. Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) both jumped about 5% in early trading Wednesday; QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock rose almost 9% this morning. As of 2:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Rivian and Lucid were still 1.7% and 2.8% higher, respectively. Shares of solid-state battery company QuantumScape were up 6%.With no specific news or filings from any of these companies today, the spike in shares looks to be a rebound after several days of declines that also weren't driven by company-specific news. All three of these stocks had dropped about 10% since Friday heading into Wednesday's trading. Today's gains also come with investors looking on as Tesla's latest stock split takes effect after the close of trading today. Another recent catalyst for these stocks is the portion of the Inflation Reduction Act addressing climate change. Several aspects of the legislation are designed to bolster investments in the EV sector as well as consumer demand for EVs. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu QuantumScape Corporationmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu QuantumScape Corporationmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lucid
|16,91
|2,86%
|QuantumScape Corporation
|11,39
|1,24%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbankertreffen im Blick: Wall Street höher -- ATX dreht zum Handelsende ins Minus -- DAX beendet Börsentag fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen notieren oberhalb der Nulllinie. In Wien schloss der ATX doch noch in Verlustzone ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging dagegen fester aus dem Handel. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.