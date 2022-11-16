|
16.11.2022 22:28:06
Why Rivian, Lucid Group, and QuantumScape Plunged Today
Shares of electric vehicle upstarts Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were down big on Wednesday, falling 5.2%, 8%, and 8.5%, respectively.These three are very big names in the electric vehicle industry, but while the long-term future of EVs remains bright, these companies are also burning through lots of cash at the moment. That's not what investors are looking for as the Federal Reserve raises rates and the economy potentially enters a downturn next year.Hawkish commentary from two different Fed officials today caused stocks to fall, especially unprofitable and cyclical stocks. Unfortunately, electric vehicle stocks are both. The uncertain outlook on interest rates and a potential recession was enough to even send Lucid down, even as it unveiled some exciting new models.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!