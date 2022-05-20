|
20.05.2022 19:29:22
Why Rivian, Nikola, and Lucid Stocks Got Wrecked on Friday
Oh, well. It was worth a try.In early trading Friday, stock markets attempted to make a comeback and at least end a losing week on a winning note. But after turning briefly green in the morning hours, all the major stock indexes are in the red again -- with electric vehicle (EV) stocks notable among the decliners.As of 12:25 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are off 4.9%, Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock is down 5.8%, and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) -- the beneficiary of positive news as recently as yesterday -- is giving back most of its gains, and leading the sector 6.8% lower today.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
