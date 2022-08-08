Why Rivian and Ford Stocks Soared in July but Nio Dropped

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

July was a big month for U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) stocks. While the S&P 500 jumped more than 9%, shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Ford (NYSE: F) trounced that with returns of 33.3% and 32%, respectively, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.They weren't the only domestic EV makers with monster gains in July, either. Tesla and several others also rocketed higher. But some EV specialists got left out of the rally. The American depositary shares of Chinese electric automaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were actually down over 9% for the month. There were several catalysts for clean energy stocks in the U.S. in July. One that could boost the entire sector is newly proposed legislation that would include more than $300 billion to address climate change, including incentives to increase EV sales. But the increased likelihood of the Inflation Reduction Act garnering enough support from Congress to pass didn't occur until the final week of July. Both Rivian and Ford had other news that helped boost their shares, too.Continue reading