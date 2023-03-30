|
Why Rivian Automotive Should Sell Itself Before It's Too Late
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has built an impressive fleet of vehicles, but it's struggling to ramp up production just as competitors are hitting the market and the price of electric vehicles is dropping. Selling to a legacy automaker may be the best option, which Travis Hoium covers in the video below. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 27, 2023. The video was published on March 29, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
