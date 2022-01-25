|
Why Rivian Automotive Stock Is Down Again Today
Shares of electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) opened lower again on Tuesday as traders and investors continued to sell off auto stocks while awaiting the results of a Federal Reserve Bank policy meeting.As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Rivian's stock was down about 6.9% from Monday's closing price.It's no secret that U.S. inflation is at levels not seen in decades, and it's not much of a secret that the Fed is likely to respond by raising interest rates -- and probably soon. The Fed's Open Market Committee is meeting today and tomorrow. Most observers expect the meeting to conclude with a signal that rates will begin to rise in March. Continue reading
