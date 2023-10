Why Rivian Automotive Stock Popped Today

Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) popped this morning, rebounding from a decline that began last week. After gaining as much as 6.4%, the stock of the electric vehicle (EV) maker was higher by 5% around 12:30 p.m. ET. After pleasing investors last week with third-quarter vehicle production and delivery results, Rivian surprised many investors and analysts a couple of days later by announcing it was raising $1.5 billion in a convertible bond sale.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel