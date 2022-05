Why Rivian Is Dropping With the End of the IPO Lockup Period Approaching

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) made its debut trading on the public markets on Nov. 10, 2021, early investors were required to hold onto shares for a period of 180 days. With the end of that holding period closing in, Rivian shares have been dropping. Shares have declined 33% in the last month, and dipped as much as much as 4.5% today before paring that drop. As of 1:40 p.m. ET, the stock was down 1.6% on the day.Large early investors in Rivian include Amazon and Ford Motor Company. They own 160 million and 100 million shares, respectively, representing stakes of about 18% and 11% in Rivian. Those two giants aren't the only owners from prior to the initial public offering (IPO) with shares locked up until the waiting period expires this Monday, May 9. Rivian shares listed publicly on the Nasdaq on Nov. 10, 2021. Image source: Rivian Automotive.Continue reading