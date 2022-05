Why Rivian Sank to an All-Time Low Before Recovering This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock was like a pickup truck on a mountain road this week; it plunged down steeply before picking up a bit of altitude as the days went by. Although the shares were still in the red at nearly 16% week-to-date, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, that decline could have been significantly worse.Rivian's descent began even before the trading week began. On Saturday, a CNBC report divulged that incumbent car maker Ford Motor (NYSE: F) was to sell 8 million shares of the electric vehicle (EV) specialist's stock. Image source: Rivian Automotive.Continue reading