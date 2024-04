Why Rivian Stock Bounced Back on Tuesday

Investors in Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) got a rare bit of good news on Tuesday. After falling for four straight days -- including a sharp drop yesterday on news the electric-car market has gotten so bad that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) must lay off 10% of its workers -- shares of Rivian jumped 4.3% through noon ET today.Up until yesterday, investment bank UBS had Rivian stock pegged for a sell rating and a $9 price target. Today, UBS still thinks it's worth only $9 a share, a far cry from the $130-plus the stock fetched back around its initial public offering. But the bank no longer thinks it's a sell.Last night, UBS upgraded Rivian to neutral as the stock approaches its price target. "The stock price now better considers some of our midterm concerns," the bank said.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel