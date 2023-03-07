|
07.03.2023 17:06:36
Why Rivian Stock Hit an All-Time Low Today
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) shares sank more than 12% in early trading Tuesday to hit an all-time low. The drop came after the company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it was raising additional capital. The stock was down by 11.5% as of 10:40 a.m. ET.Rivian shares had recovered somewhat from a drop last week after the company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings. But today's news has investors bailing from the electric vehicle (EV) start-up once again. That's because the $1.3 billion convertible bond offering will dilute existing shareholders if those bonds are eventually converted to common stock.Last week, Rivian reported a net loss of $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter and $6.8 billion for the full year last year. It still held $12.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2022, but that was down from $17 billion on March 31. The company has previously said it only had enough capital to fund its operations through 2025.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!