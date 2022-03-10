Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Why Rivian Tanked Ahead of Earnings After the Bell
Investors have punished the stock of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) this year, sending its shares down by more than 60%. The negative sentiment was still in evidence Thursday ahead of its fourth-quarter and full-year report, which is due out after the closing bell. Shares of the electric vehicle start-up were down almost 10% in early trading, and remained lower by 9% as of 1:12 p.m. ET.In this next report to investors, the company will be forced to confront early missteps such as a lack of communication regarding the departure of its chief operating officer, its failure to hit internal production estimates for 2021, and a recent price increase it was forced to walk back. But investors will be more interested in what Rivian says about its prospects for ramping up its production volume, updated reservation data, and its plans for expansion. They will be particularly interested to hear about the status of its contract to sell up to 100,000 commercial delivery vans to Amazon. Image source: Rivian Automotive.Continue reading
