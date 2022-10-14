|
14.10.2022 18:47:57
Why Rivian's Shares Fell 7.5% on Friday
Shares of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) sank in Friday morning trading. As of 12:22 p.m. ET, shares were down by about 7.5%. At that time, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down by 2.3%.A number of factors were working against Rivian's shares. One is that the broader market was falling Friday. On down days on Wall Street, it's not surprising to see high-volatility stocks like Rivian moving lower. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by about 3% to $86.06, and since gasoline-powered vehicles are the direct competitors to EVs, that's incrementally bad news for any EV company. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!