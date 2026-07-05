Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
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05.07.2026 11:32:48
Why Robinhood Stock Dropped 11% in the first half of 2026
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock fell 11% in the first half of the year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It had been following the trajectory of Bitcoin, which was plunging, but it has started to climb back up.Robinhood is still a fairly small company, with $4.6 billion in trailing 12-month revenue, but it has already had a major impact on the markets. It introduced the fee-free trade, which is now standard for trading platforms, and it has been following that up with many fintech innovations.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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