Robinhood Aktie

Robinhood für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.02.2026 08:32:29

Why Robinhood Stock Dropped 12% in January

Shares of trading platform stock Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) fell 12% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock, which is highly exposed to cryptocurrency, has been moving in line with popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Bitcoin is down 25% over the past three months.Image source: Getty Images.Robinhood has become one of the foremost trading platforms for retail investors, and it now offers an expanded platform where people can also trade options and cryptocurrency. It has been reporting fantastic growth and high profits, and it continues to innovate, adding new high-value products. It's also entering new markets. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Robinhood

mehr Nachrichten