Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
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04.08.2026 22:49:51
Why Robinhood Stock Dropped 14% in July
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock fell 14% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. As a high-risk stock, it experienced volatility related to macro concerns, but the stock recovered some of its losses after its earnings release on July 29.Retail investors owe some gratitude to Robinhood for being the first platform to offer free trades, sparking what amounts to a retail-investing revolution as other trading platforms matched the move. It's easier and cheaper than ever for any investor to get into the stock market and grow wealth.Equities trading is still a major part of the company's business and growth. As the markets soared in the 2026 second quarter, Robinhood's equities revenue increased 95% year over year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Robinhood
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