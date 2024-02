Why Robinhood Stock Jumped 13% Today

Shares of online brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) jumped as much as 17.4% in trading on Wednesday after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 financial results. Shares closed the day up 13%.Revenue jumped 24% to $471 million in the quarter due to a 41% jump in interest revenue to $236 million and an 8% jump in transaction revenue to $200 million. Net income was $30 million, or $0.03 per share, from a loss of $166 million, or $0.19 per share a year ago. Analysts were only expecting revenue of $457 million and a loss of $0.01 per share, so results easily topped estimates.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel