Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
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02.06.2026 12:06:06
Why Robinhood Stock Skyrocketed 29% in May
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock jumped 29% in May, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The trading company introduced new artificial intelligence (AI) agents to its platform, which got a thumbs-up from the market.Previously, Robinhood stock had been tumbling. It's highly correlated with the movement of Bitcoin, which plays a major role in its revenue growth. As Bitcoin soared, so did Robinhood stock. But lower Bitcoin prices have led to a sharp deceleration in Robinhood's sales, and the stock has reflected that.As recently as the 2025 third quarter, revenue was up 100% year over year, driven by a 300% increase in cryptocurrency revenue. In the 2026 first quarter, total revenue increased 15%, and cryptocurrency revenue was down 47%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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