Why Roblox Stock Fell 28% Last Month

Shares of video gaming platform provider Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) fell 27.9% in August 2023, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The plunge started with a disappointing earnings report. But should investors be worried, or is this just another speed bump on the road to long-term gains?Roblox missed Wall Street's consensus targets on the top and bottom lines by the smallest of margins. Analysts expected a net loss of roughly $0.45 per share on sales in the neighborhood of $785 million. The reported net loss came in at $0.46 per share. Revenue rose 22% year over year to $781 million.High-octane growth stocks like Roblox tend to be judged by their ability to deliver growth in the right places. In this case, the number of daily active users (DAUs) rose 25% year over year but fell 1% from Q1. Hours of gamer engagement also declined quarter over quarter. These two essential barometers of Roblox 's business success drove the stock 22% lower the next day.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel