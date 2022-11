Why Roblox Stock Fell 5% Before Earnings Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of online video game platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) tumbled 5.1% in early trading Monday, as of 10:20 a.m. ET, as investors hedge their bets against a potential earnings disappointment later this week.Roblox shares, which have been up and down all year, have been down more often than up in the run-up to earnings, falling 15% since hitting their most recent high two weeks ago. They're also down 47% over the past 52 weeks.Roblox warned investors last month that bookings were down roughly 7% to 10% per user in September. In the case of Roblox, "bookings" basically means customer purchases of Robux virtual currency, to spend later in the game (at which point these bookings become revenue).