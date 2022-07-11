|
11.07.2022 22:13:26
Why Roblox Stock Fell 7% on Monday
Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) fell 7.2% on Monday, compared to a 1.2% decline in the S&P 500. The slump wasn't unusual for the metaverse and digital entertainment platform provider; its stock is down over 60% so far in 2022.It came as investors' fears rose about potentially bad news on the way from Roblox and its industry peers over the next several weeks.Netflix will report its fiscal Q2 results on Tuesday, July 19, for example, and many investors are bracing for another round of bad news from the streaming video giant. Roblox isn't a direct competitor, but it is impacted by the same types of pressures that Netflix has noted in recent months, including waning enthusiasm for digital content. Roblox is seeing significant declines in spending on its platform, too, as bookings fell roughly 10% in May even though user engagement hours were up 10%.Continue reading
