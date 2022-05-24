|
24.05.2022 18:09:26
Why Roblox Stock Fell Hard Today
Shares of the gaming platform company Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) plunged this morning after an analyst downgraded the company's stock and put a $30 price target on its shares. Investors reacted quickly to the news and sent Roblox stock tumbling 8.6% as of 11:57 a.m. ET.Atlantic Equities analyst Kunaal Malde downgraded Roblox's shares from overweight to neutral and put a $30 price target on the stock. Malde is concerned that slowing user engagement is a problem that could hurt Roblox's growth. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
