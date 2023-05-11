|
Why Roblox Stock Flopped Then Popped Today
Historically, tech stocks have tended to be more volatile than those in other sectors. One case in point is the performance of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) on Wednesday; the stock initially dipped after the company reported quarterly earnings, before sprinting to close well into positive territory at 7.5%. By contrast, the S&P 500 index inched up less than 0.5% today.For the first quarter, revenue clocked in at just over $655 million, representing 22% growth over the same period of 2022. That was on the back of total bookings that climbed 23% higher to nearly $774 million. On the other hand, the company's net loss under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) deepened. It was $268 million ($0.44 per share), against the $160 million shortfall in the year-ago quarter. Continue reading
