Why Roblox Stock Got Rocked on Thursday

Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), the popular online gaming platform, slid 6% through 12:45 p.m. ET Thursday after the company beat on earnings this morning (kind of), but also missed on sales (narrowly).Roblox didn't actually "earn" anything, you see, but analysts thought it would lose $0.39 per share on sales of $898.5 million in the second quarter. In fact, Roblox lost only $0.32 per share -- and so beat earnings. Sales, however, came in short at $893.5 million. Q2 revenue still grew 31% year over year. Additionally, the $0.32 in losses was an improvement from the $0.46 per share Roblox lost in Q2 2023.