15.02.2023 19:08:16
Why Roblox Stock Is Climbing Today
Shares of the video game platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) soared today after the company reported a smaller-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter and beat Wall Street's average estimate for bookings.The video game stock was up a staggering 24% as of 12:41 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Roblox reported an adjusted loss of $0.48 per share, which was worse than its loss of $0.25 in the year-ago quarter but still better than analysts' consensus estimate for a loss of $0.52 per share. Continue reading
