|
24.06.2022 14:56:10
Why Roblox Stock Jumped 28% This Week
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders trounced the market this week as the stock gained 28% through Thursday trading compared to a 3.3% surge in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move only erased a small portion of recent losses for the digital entertainment platform, though. It remains lower by nearly 70% so far in 2022.The rally occurred as some investors saw a bargain in the stock, which is valued near an all-time low.Roblox hasn't made any official business announcements since its mid-June monthly sales snapshot. That release showed that the platform is still attracting more engagement and a higher volume of users. But spending by those users is falling sharply. Roblox is also losing users on a quarter-to-quarter basis.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!