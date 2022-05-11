|
Why Roblox Stock Popped More Than 10% Today
Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) were trading up 12.7% as of 11:03 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The popular gaming platform reported first-quarter results that missed estimates for adjusted revenue (or bookings), while also reporting a wider-than-expected loss on the bottom line. The post-earnings pop brings an end to a painful slide for shareholders in the last week, during which the stock shed over a third of its value heading into the quarterly report.RBLX data by YCharts.Continue reading
