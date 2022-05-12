|
12.05.2022 21:33:11
Why Roblox Stock Roared Higher Today
The past week has not been a fun time to own growth stocks. Over the seven days ending Wednesday night, the growth-tilted Nasdaq lost 12.3% of its value, and it's down another 1.9% as of 2:35 p.m. ET today. But while the Nasdaq as a whole is going down, all of a sudden today, one of the growthiest of growth stocks -- video gaming platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) -- is heading the other way and is up 14.3%!Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!