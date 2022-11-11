|
11.11.2022 19:45:26
Why Roblox Stock Slumped This Week
Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) sank as much as 18.5% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The online gaming platform posted third-quarter earnings results that disappointed Wall Street, leading investors to sell their shares in the days following. As of 1:16 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 11, the stock is down 11% this week.Roblox reported its earnings for the three months ending in September on Nov. 9. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at a loss of $0.50, which was worse than the $0.35 consensus analyst expectations. This loss, along with a trend toward negative free cash flow generation, is likely why investors have soured on Roblox stock at the moment.But according to the rest of the report, Roblox's business is in good shape. Bookings (Roblox's revenue figure) hit $702 million in the period, up 10% year over year versus a tough pandemic comparison, beating analyst expectations. Daily active users (DAUs) were strong, hitting a record 58.8 million, up 24% year over year. Most importantly, hours engaged on Roblox were up 20% year over year to 13.4 billion hours in the quarter. Roblox makes money by taking a cut of every transaction spent on the entertainment options on its platform. The more people spend time on Roblox, the more likely they will become paying customers in the future.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
