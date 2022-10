Why Roblox Stock Soared This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of video gaming platform operator Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) spiked by 16.4% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company released data for September showing significant year-over-year growth in number of users and user engagement.Roblox stock has been beaten down over the past year, and investors greeted the positive news from the video game company enthusiastically. Roblox said in a press release that its daily active users jumped by 23% in September to 57.8 million, and the total number of hours those users were engaged with the platform increased by 16% to 4 billion. Continue reading