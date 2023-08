Why Roblox Stock Was Down Wednesday

Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) were down 19.5% as of 10:17 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the gaming platform reported second-quarter earnings results that were below expectations.Revenue was up 15% year over year to $680.8 million. However, the more closely watched metric is bookings, a non-GAAP (adjusted) measure of revenue, which came in at $780.7 million, slightly missing estimates that called for $784.9 million. The stock had been up over 50% year to date earlier this year but most of those gains have been erased in recent weeks. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel