|
18.02.2022 16:23:29
Why Roblox Stock Was Dropping This Week
Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) were down 18.4% week to date through Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. In its latest fourth-quarter report, the gaming platform posted decelerating growth in key operating metrics and issued a weak outlook for the year ahead.On the surface, the headline numbers looked good. Revenue increased by 83% year over year to $569 million, and time spent on the platform grew 28% to 10.8 billion. But a deeper dive shows some problem areas.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!