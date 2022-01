Why Roblox Stock Was Surging Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) were trading up 12.3% as of 1:24 p.m. ET on Monday. The only news that would impact the stock was a price target cut at Stifel. The analyst brought the near-term price target down to $110, but that is still nearly double where this top metaverse stock has been trading in the last week.For long-term investors, the recent dip could be a great buying opportunity, as Roblox builds momentum in gaining more brands to invest in the platform.Continue reading