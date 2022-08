Why Roblox Stock Was Trading Lower Earlier Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) were down 6% as of 11:52 a.m. ET on Tuesday. There were no new company-specific developments to explain the drop. Instead, it appears investors are still digesting the company's disappointing second-quarter earnings report earlier this month.Year to date, Roblox shares have dropped 55% versus the S&P 500's 10% decline. Investors are demanding better performance out of this top metaverse stock. A comparison with other gaming companies shows why Roblox could continue to underperform in the near term.The big issue for investors is stagnant bookings (a non-GAAP measure of revenue), which weighed on profitability. This looks particularly disappointing considering the solid performance from other video game companies.Continue reading