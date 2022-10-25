|
25.10.2022 17:38:26
Why Roblox Stock Was Up 8% on Tuesday
Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) are jumping today, up by 8% as of 11:15 a.m. ET, compared to a 1% spike in the S&P 500. The rally didn't do much to erase losses that investors have seen in the stock lately, which remains down by over 50% so far in 2022.The move higher came as Wall Street expressed more optimism about the economy and Roblox's upcoming earnings report.The main factor driving the gaming platform provider's stock up on Tuesday was the broader market's rise. The Nasdaq Composite, home to many beaten-down tech stocks, climbed by over 1% and many digital entertainment specialists, including Netflix and Roku, jumped by 5% or more.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Robloxmehr Nachrichten
|
25.10.22
|Why Roblox Stock Was Up 8% on Tuesday (MotleyFool)
|
25.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Roblox legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.22
|Why Roblox Stock Soared This Week (MotleyFool)
|
20.10.22
|Is Roblox Stock a Buy Now? (MotleyFool)
|
19.10.22
|Is It Too Late to Buy Roblox Stock? (MotleyFool)
|
18.10.22
|The Real Reason Roblox Stock Soared on Monday (MotleyFool)