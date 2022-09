Why Roblox Stock Was Up Earlier Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) were up 2.5% as of 12:10 p.m. ET on Monday. The move coincided with Walmart's (NYSE: WMT) announcement that it was launching two experiences on the popular gaming platform -- Walmart Land and Walmart's Universe of Play. The move won't do much to alleviate the pain investors have felt in Roblox year to date, with the stock down 65%, but it shows how big brands are increasingly viewing Roblox as a valuable marketing channel. The timing shows that Walmart is trying to build buzz ahead of the holiday season. The company reported same-store sales of 6.5% in the fiscal second quarter of 2023, ended July 29, with a heavy sales mix leaning toward lower-margin categories like food and consumables.Continue reading