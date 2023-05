Why Roblox Stock Went Down 21% Last Month

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of mobile-gaming platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) went down 20.9% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company habitually updates shareholders with monthly metrics. It did so again in April, causing a strong negative reaction from the market.For the first half of April, Roblox stock traded roughly in-line with the S&P 500. However, on April 17, the company reported preliminary financial metrics for March, and the market didn't like what it saw.Roblox had 66.2 million daily active users (DAUs) in March. That was down from the 67.3 million DAUs it reported for February, and this is what the market didn't like. However, to be fair, DAUs in March were still up from 65 million in January and 56 million on average in 2022.