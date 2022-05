Why Roche Needs to Invest in At-Home Diagnostics

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the leader in medical diagnostics, Roche (OTC: RHHB.F) acted quickly to deliver valuable COVID-19 screening tests to the marketplace. Assisted by COVID-related sales, its diagnostics division is now delivering stronger growth than its larger pharmaceuticals division. But with the pandemic winding down, Roche must align its diagnostics pipeline with new trends in healthcare to keep that growth going.Medical doctor on remote meeting with patient.Roche's medical diagnostics division saw strong growth throughout 2021 and into the begining of 2022. First-quarter sales increased by 24% year over year, but the largest growth by far came from the 84% sales increase in point-of-care diagnostics solutions. These services develop diagnostic tests that support emergency rooms and clinics, as opposed to centralized labs.