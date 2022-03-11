|
Why Rocket Companies Dived by 22% This Week
This week was a tough one for the stock market generally, but it was a really tough set of days for Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) investors. Shares of the sprawling mortgage specialist tumbled by over 22% across the Monday-Friday period, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This exacerbated a general decline in the stock that's been a trend over the past few months. Rocket Companies wasn't exactly a stock on fire as it shot into March. At the end of last month, the company unveiled fourth-quarter results that landed short of analyst estimates for both revenue and profitability. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
