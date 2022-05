Why Rocket Companies Stock Is Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) fell today after the mortgage and financial services company reported first-quarter earnings that were lower than analysts' average estimates. The stock was down by as much as 11.5% today and had fallen 4.6% as of 2:36 p.m. ET. Rocket's sales of $2.7 billion beat out Wall Street's average estimate of $2.2 billion for the quarter but were down 41% from the year-ago quarter. Continue reading